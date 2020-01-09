Facebook friend abducts, takes minor to MP, rapes for two months

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The state police from Guna in Madhya Pradesh rescued a minor girl who was allegedly raped for two months. She was abducted and was kept hostage.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the rescued girl was presented before the Child Welfare Committee of Kota on Wednesday.

CWC member of Kota, Vimal Jain said that the 17-year-old girl was trapped by the youngster into friendship on Facebook before she was brought to Madhya Pradesh. He also said that the boy's family was also involved in keeping the girl captive.

After she was brought to Guna, the accused took the victim's mobile phone while his mother and sister harassed her by forcing her to work and did not even give her food.

The girl somehow managed to call her father and narrated her ordeal after which the Kota police reached Guna to recover her.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under Protection of Children from Rape and Sexual Offenses and other relevant sections of IPC.

