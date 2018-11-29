Facebook has a black people problem, says ex-employee

international

Facebook has a "black people problem" as the leading tech company fails to give enough support to its black employees or users, a former Facebook employee said in an internal memo publicly released on Tuesday.

In the memo circulated to all Facebook employees early this month shortly before he left the company, Mark Luckie, former strategic partner manager for global influencers at Facebook, wrote that many black people felt they were marginalised and feared to speak up about their experience at the company. Facebook's disenfranchisement of black people on the platform mirrors the marginalisation of its black employees, he said.

"Black people are finding that their attempts to create 'safe spaces' on Facebook for conversation among themselves are being derailed by the platform itself," said Luckie, who is black himself.

Black people also have seen their content taken down repeatedly, "despite them often not violating Facebook's terms of service", he noted. Responding to Luckie's note, Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said the company has "been working diligently to increase the range of perspectives among those who build our products and serve the people who use them throughout the world"

