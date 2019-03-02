Facebook, Instagram sue Chinese companies for selling fake accounts

science-technology

California: Facebook and Instagram have sued four China-based companies for promoting the sale of fake accounts, likes, and followers.

The measures arrive in light of the constant criticism faced by the social networking giants for not curbing the menace of fake accounts and misinformation on the platform.

In its official blog, Facebook revealed that the companies engaged in the fraud with respect to other online companies as well, including Amazon, Google, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

In the lawsuit, the company has asked the court to bar the companies from creating and promoting the sale of fake accounts, like, and followers on Facebook and Instagram.

It has also asked the court to restrict the companies from infringing on the trademarks and engaging in cybersquatting in which fraudulent companies use Facebook-branded domain names to operate their websites.

