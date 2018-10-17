Search

Facebook posts can help predict users' depression diagnosis

Oct 17, 2018, 18:42 IST | IANS

They then analysed the statuses using Machine Learning techniques to distinguish those with a formal depression diagnosis

Facebook posts can help predict users' depression diagnosis

Language people use in their Facebook posts can predict a future diagnosis of depression as accurately as the tools clinicians use in medical settings to screen for the disease, suggests new research.

"Social media data contain markers akin to the genome," said one of the researchers Johannes Eichstaedt from University of Pennsylvania in the US.

"With surprisingly similar methods to those used in genomics, we can comb social media data to find these markers. Depression appears to be something quite detectable in this way," Eichstaedt said.

For the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the researchers identified data from nearly 1,200 people consenting to share Facebook statuses and electronic medical record information.

They then analysed the statuses using Machine Learning techniques to distinguish those with a formal depression diagnosis.

Analysing social media data shared by the participants across the months leading up to a depression diagnosis, the researchers found their algorithm could accurately predict future depression.

To build the algorithm, the researchers looked back at 524,292 Facebook updates from the years leading to diagnosis for each individual with depression and for the same time span for the control.

They determined the most frequently used words and phrases and then modelled 200 topics to figure out what they called "depression-associated language markers."

Finally, they compared in what manner and how frequently depressed versus control participants used such phrasing.

The researchers learned that these markers comprised emotional, cognitive, and interpersonal processes such as hostility and loneliness, sadness and rumination, and that they could predict future depression as early as three months before first documentation of the illness in a medical record.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

tech newsfacebook

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Don't try this at home! Women play 'Talvar Garba' with swords

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK