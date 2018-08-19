Search

Facebook should be treated as content creator: US attorneys

Aug 19, 2018, 16:24 IST | IANS

This assertion may have immediate legal ramifications and open the way for news publishers and users demanding reward from Facebook for the content that they provide, The Outline reported on Saturday

Facebook should be treated as content creator: US attorneys

For the efforts it makes to "customise" audience for its advertisers, Facebook should legally be considered as a "content creator" just as any other media outlet, according to US attorneys involved in a case relating to the social networking giant's ad policies, the media reported.

This assertion may have immediate legal ramifications and open the way for news publishers and users demanding reward from Facebook for the content that they provide, The Outline reported on Saturday.

The attorneys with the southern district of New York argued that when Facebook mines user data to "create" and "customise" an audience for a particular advertiser, it amounts to creating user content.

The arguments were filed on August 14 as part of an ongoing lawsuit asking whether or not Facebook's ad policies constitute discrimination, according to a report in the New York Law Journal.

The case involves Facebook arguing that it should not count as discrimination when they only show housing ads only to a particular community.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

facebookworld news

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter arrive at Smriti Sthal to collect ashes

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK