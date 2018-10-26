Facebook slapped with 5L fine in UK over Cambridge Analytica scandal

crime

The fine is related to the American social media giant's role in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Facebook failed to keep the personal information secure. Representation Pic/AFP

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) on Thursday fined Facebook 5,00,000 pounds for serious breaches of data protection law, the maximum amount it is authorised to issue.

The fine is related to the American social media giant's role in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. The ICO said its investigation found that between 2007 and 2014, Facebook processed the personal information of users unfairly.

"Facebook failed to sufficiently protect the privacy of its users before, during and after the unlawful processing of this data," said information commissioner Elizabeth Denham.

