Facebook ties up with ACJ for high-quality journalism

The partnership will also establish a scholarship programme at the Chennai-based institute

In its bid to curb the spread of fake news and ensure high-quality journalism in India, Facebook on Thursday announced its first partnership in the country with Chennai-based Asian School of Journalism (ACJ). Part of the Facebook Journalism Project — announced last year to develop high-quality journalism around the world — the partnership will also establish a scholarship programme at the institute.

"The association with ACJ reflects our commitment to support the journalism ecosystem by training future journalists," said Campbell Brown, Facebook's Global Head of News Partnerships.

By partnering with ACJ, Facebook will be able to help train journalism students on fact-based and high integrity journalism in the digital age, the social media giant said in a statement. The scholarship programme will support five students from ACJ in four career specialisations – print, new media, radio and television.

