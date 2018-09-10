Facebook to repost Burt Reynolds' nude picture

hollywood

Burt Reynolds

Social media giant Facebook that took down one the nude picture of late Hollywood star Burt Reynolds, is posting it back. On Friday, a Facebook spokesperson while speaking to Fox news said the image "was mistakenly removed".

The spokesperson further added that they have decided to put it back on as it did not break their standards of posting nude pictures. The picture in question was a cover photo of Cosmopolitan magazine.

A Look Back at Burt Reynolds' Iconic Nude Photoshoot in Cosmopolitan https://t.co/VBzTwaAms4 pic.twitter.com/UT54kCba1j — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) September 7, 2018

The photo was removed after Facebook's automation feature detected it to be a nude content and marked it for instant deletion. The 82-year-old actor passed away on Thursday in America's Florida after suffering a cardiac arrest.

