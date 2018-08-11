Search

Facebook's Blockchain Head quits Coindesk

Aug 11, 2018, 17:49 IST | IANS

According to a report in CoinDesk on Friday, Marcus said his decision to resign was "because of the new group I'm setting up at Facebook around Blockchain."

Facebook's Blockchain Head quits Coindesk

David Marcus, Facebook's new Blockchain Research Head, has stepped down from the board of directors at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, the media reported.

According to a report in CoinDesk on Friday, Marcus said his decision to resign was "because of the new group I'm setting up at Facebook around Blockchain."

His departure comes after Facebook exempted Coinbase from its recent ban on cryptocurrency-related ads.

Besides creating a new Blockchain group, Facebook is also exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency.

According to tech website Cheddar, Facebook is "very serious about it".

Recode had first reported that Facebook was building a new team dedicated to Blockchain technology.

The Blockchain team would come under "New platforms and infra" run by Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mike Schroepfer, who will also take care of Facebook's AR, VR and Artificial Intelligence initiatives.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

world newslife and stylefacebook

71-year-old Sikh man kicked and thrashed by two

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK