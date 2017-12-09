Facing global isolation, White House defends Donald Trump

Facing global isolation for recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, the White House yesterday defended President Donald Trump's decision

Facing global isolation for recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, the White House yesterday defended President Donald Trump's decision, asserting that it was a reflection of the ground realities and the US was committed to the Middle East peace process. Trump in a major policy address had on Wednesday announced to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The decision was immediately welcomed by Israel, but has resulted in an outrage in the Middle East and opposition from many partners and allies of the US.



Palestinian protestors take cover during clashes with Israeli security forces at Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus after a demonstration against Trump’s decision. Pic/AFP

"In the President's remarks, he said that we are as committed to the peace process as ever, and we want to continue to push forward in those conversations and those discussions. And hopefully the ultimate goal, of all those parties is to reach a peace a deal. That's something that the United States is very much committed," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. When asked whether any other country is planning to follow the US in this regard, Sanders said, "I'm not aware of any country's commitment to follow suit on this."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go