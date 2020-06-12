Fact check: PIB busts fake viral message claiming complete lockdown from June 15

Debunking fake news, PIB urged people to beware of such pictures that are spreading false information. Picture/Twitter PIB Fact Checl

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, a viral message claiming complete lockdown across the country from June 15 has taken netizens by storm. However, the fact check team of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has called the bluff and identified the viral message as a fake news.The fake viral message that circulated on social media was a forward messages stating that the Ministry of Home Affairs is considering of implementing a nationwide lockdown once again after easing restrictions while announcing new guidelines for the fifth phase of the lockdown.

So, what is the claim? A picture has been making rounds of social media claiming complete lockdown starting June 15. The picture which has been circulated widely claimed that besides imposing restrictions on trains and flight services, the Home Ministry is considering implementing complete lockdown across the country from June 15.

Thanks for quick response and clarification — rohan (@krohanr) June 10, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Press Information Bureau's Fact Check handle stated that the news is fake and urged people to not believe in rumours. PIB Fact Check not only debunked the fake news but also appealed people beware of such pictures and posts that are spreading false information.

Strict action is required for these mischiefs. Simple clarification is not enough !! — Sanjay Kumar Agrawal (@faltumagazmari) June 10, 2020

While debunking the fake news, PIB Fact Check tweeted, "Beware of such misleading photos spreading fake news." Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 4,000 likes and nearly 1500 retweets with hundreds of users taking to the comments section of the post to share their views.

Thank you for giving information — Sumersk87 (@Sumersk87) June 10, 2020

Although users were glad about the clarification issued by PIB Fact Check team, some users demanded strict action against those spreading fake news and rumors. One user said, "Thanks for quick response and clarification," while another user commented, "Strict action is required for these mischiefs. Simple clarification is not enough !!" A third user wrote, "Thank you for giving information."

Here's how netizens reacted to the fact check:

Severe action should be taken against the michifs with proper sections of ipc — pradeep kumar srivastava (@pradeep29967498) June 10, 2020

Will any action be taken against people circulating this fake messages? — Amit Jain Ranchi (@Proud2beJain) June 10, 2020

Take action against him. — Kishorsinh Jadeja (@KishorsinhJad20) June 11, 2020

Such people should be fined — Ankit Bhardwaj (@Bhardwajankit11) June 11, 2020

thanks for this useful information — Akash Deep (@Being_human1234) June 11, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic which originated in China's Wuhan district has been on a rampage and has infected over 7 million people across the world. More than 4,00,000 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news