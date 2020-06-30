Search

Fact check: Police busts fake viral message about 11-point rules for Mumbai

Updated: Jun 30, 2020, 14:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Mumbai police said that the message is fake and urged people to not believe nor forward the message to any of their friends or family members

Police personnel tale action against those moving out for non-essential work. Picture/Nimesh Dave
Police personnel tale action against those moving out for non-essential work. Picture/Nimesh Dave

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a viral message stating that a 11-point rule is applicable in Mumbai from today has taken netizens by surpirse. However, the Mumbai Police, on Monday, took to Twitter and said that the message is fake and urged people to not believe nor forward the message to any of their friends or family members.

Here's what Mumbai Police tweeted:

The fake viral message that has been widely circulated on social media and sent as forwards claims that the Mumbai Police has issued a 11-point rule which is applicable in Mumbai. The message also claims that essential goods shops will operate from 9am to 5pm, but only one person from one household will be allowed to go out to purchase essentials.

While busting the fake message, Mumbai Police said, "Please rely only on official sources for any information."

The viral message comes in wake of the lockdown being extended till July 31 in Maharashtra. A few days ago, the Mumbai Police had issued a fresh set of guidelines thereby restricting the movement of people within a 2-km radius of their homes, except for essential workers.

As per the new guidelines, vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be seized, and wearing masks and maintaining social distancing must also be followed.

Justifying the 2-km radius rule, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had said that the move is to prevent unnecessary movement of people and contain the spread of the virus.

With over 1.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra still remains to be the worst-affected state in India. The state government has empowered district collectors and commissioners of the municipal corporations to impose restrictions on non-essential activities and movement of people to control the spread of COVID-19.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK