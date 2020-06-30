Fact check: Police busts fake viral message about 11-point rules for Mumbai

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a viral message stating that a 11-point rule is applicable in Mumbai from today has taken netizens by surpirse. However, the Mumbai Police, on Monday, took to Twitter and said that the message is fake and urged people to not believe nor forward the message to any of their friends or family members.

Here's what Mumbai Police tweeted:

We would like to inform Mumbaikars that the attached guidelines have not been issued by Mumbai Police.



We request citizens to neither believe nor forward this message to any of their friends or family members.



Please rely only on official sources for any information. #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/hmafwCstCq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 29, 2020

The fake viral message that has been widely circulated on social media and sent as forwards claims that the Mumbai Police has issued a 11-point rule which is applicable in Mumbai. The message also claims that essential goods shops will operate from 9am to 5pm, but only one person from one household will be allowed to go out to purchase essentials.

While busting the fake message, Mumbai Police said, "Please rely only on official sources for any information."

As the city reopens in phases under the guidelines of the State Government, it has been observed that many are violating the norms.



We appeal Mumbaikars to act responsibly & follow these guidelines at all times so that we can defeat COVID-19.#UnlockResponsibly pic.twitter.com/cj1aEr7nT1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 28, 2020

The viral message comes in wake of the lockdown being extended till July 31 in Maharashtra. A few days ago, the Mumbai Police had issued a fresh set of guidelines thereby restricting the movement of people within a 2-km radius of their homes, except for essential workers.

As per the new guidelines, vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be seized, and wearing masks and maintaining social distancing must also be followed.



Justifying the 2-km radius rule, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had said that the move is to prevent unnecessary movement of people and contain the spread of the virus.

He added that people can go to offices (as per guidelines), hospital or for other essential work . But, stepping out for no reason results in crowding and traffic jams. He said that the reason behind the 2 km distance restriction is to prevent unnecessary movement. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 29, 2020

With over 1.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra still remains to be the worst-affected state in India. The state government has empowered district collectors and commissioners of the municipal corporations to impose restrictions on non-essential activities and movement of people to control the spread of COVID-19.

