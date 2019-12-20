Factoring art in

Search

Published: Dec 20, 2019, 07:00 IST | Prachi Sibal | Mumbai

A panel discussion will highlight the kinds of suppression that artists face

Smita Sahu-Hamzeh
Smita Sahu-Hamzeh

Artists in their practice are confronted by suppression in many forms, some from within and some from the world outside. Discussions on the topic don't often make it to the fore. In a bid to address this and foster dialogue comes a panel discussion titled Expression Vs Suppression. In conversation will be actor and filmmaker Nandita Das, artist Smita Sahu-Hamzeh while gallerist Sahil Arora will take on the role of moderator. Talking about the agenda, he says, "We will talk about both internal and external factors. One of the first things most artists face is self-doubt. As for external factors, society and the government, both play a role," he says. Going further into the specifics, Arora says he will bring up instances from the film Manto where Das faced suppression.

Nandita Das

The artists will also recount childhood stories and their journey using art forms of their choice. Arora also says that though there are pre-decided talking points, the 40 minute conversation will be a free-flowing one that ends in a Q&A round. Sahu-Hamzeh, believes that to answer questions about expression and suppression, one must first talk about art itself. "We need to ask, what is art? Is a banana taped to a wall, art? Where does it begin and end? How does one define it?" she says while revealing some of the points she will address during the discussion. Furthermore, this will offer an insight into the artists' creative process, inspirations and the experiences that act as catalysts to the work they produce.

Sahil Arora

ON December 20, 6.30 pm
AT Method Art Space, Kala Ghoda.
CALL 9821114562

