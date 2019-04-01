Faculty from TISS, Guwahati, on mass leave from today

national

Representational picture

The decision of some staff from the Guwahati campus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to go on mass leave to protest non-extension of contractual employment, has created major unrest. As their protest dates coincide with admissions, many faculty members will not participate in the personal interview process which is scheduled at the same time.

The protesting faculty members have circulated a letter for incoming students regarding their declaration, which will affect not only the admissions but also the courses that they have applied for. Serious repercussions of the decision were also seen on the Mumbai campus, with growing uncertainty about such action by faculty here.

As many as 14 faculty members of TISS, Guwahati, have decided to go on leave, starting April 1, due to non-extension of their contracts beyond a year. This is despite discussions with the administration. The faculty will not hold administrative, teaching, and other responsibilities from the said date.

Jit Hazarika, president of the students' union at the Mumbai campus, said, "That things have escalated to reach such an impasse reflects the gross mismanagement on the administration's part, and the undemocratic nature in which the institute is run." Dr Shalini Bharat, director of the institute, was unavailable for comment.

