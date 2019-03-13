Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray discuss campaigning strategy, finalisation of candidates for LS polls

national

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence here last night to discuss the campaigning strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

During their meeting last night, sources said Fadnavis and Thackeray talked about the finalisation of candidates for all the 48 seats at stake in the state, and also discussed swapping few seats in the state.

In a joint press conference along with BJP president Amit Shah last month, Fadnavis had formally announced the alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP for the coming Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections. He had said that the Shiv Sena will fight on 23 seats and BJP on 25 seats in the impending elections.

In Maharashtra, elections will be held in four phases - on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Counting of votes is set to take place on May 23.

