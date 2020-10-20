Faf du Plessis' wife Imari wants to 'have more babies', he replies. See post

One of the star batsmen this IPL 2020 season has undoubtedly been Chennai Super Kings' South African player Faf Du Plessis. Faf has become a mainstay in the CSK camp and is a vital cog in their batting line-up. So far, Du Plessis has scored 365 runs in the 9 matches he has played for CSK with a healthy strike rate of 142.57 and is their leading run scorer at the IPL 2020.

Faf du Plessis, who is also quite an active sports star on Instagram, recently had a request by none other than his wife Imari. Faf's wife took to Instagram to share a photo on her Instagram story and jokingly wrote, "Let's have more babies Faf du Plessis before hashtagging #justkidding."

Faf du Plessis shared her post on his Instagram story with a rather affirmative reply saying, "I'm ready let's go!"

Picture Courtesy/ Faf du Plessis Instagram story

Faf du Plessis and wife Imari recently welcomed their second daughter, Zoey, as he shared a photo on Instagram on August 20, 2020. He shared a candid photo and wrote, "The Miracle of a new life coming into this world makes me stop and just be in awe of creation and how perfectly and wonderfully we’re created. Welcome Zoey to this wonderfull world. We will love you unconditionally and I will protect with everything I have . Love you @imagesbyimari." The couple's first daughter is named Amelie.

Faf du Plessis has played a total of 81 matches in his IPL career ever since his debut in 2012. He has scored 2,228 runs at an average of 33.25 and strike rate of 129.00. He has 16 IPL fifties to his name.

