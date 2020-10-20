Faf du Plessis' wife Imari wants to 'have more babies', he replies. See post
Faf du Plessis and his wife have two daughters together - Amelie and Zoey
One of the star batsmen this IPL 2020 season has undoubtedly been Chennai Super Kings' South African player Faf Du Plessis. Faf has become a mainstay in the CSK camp and is a vital cog in their batting line-up. So far, Du Plessis has scored 365 runs in the 9 matches he has played for CSK with a healthy strike rate of 142.57 and is their leading run scorer at the IPL 2020.
Faf du Plessis, who is also quite an active sports star on Instagram, recently had a request by none other than his wife Imari. Faf's wife took to Instagram to share a photo on her Instagram story and jokingly wrote, "Let's have more babies Faf du Plessis before hashtagging #justkidding."
Faf du Plessis shared her post on his Instagram story with a rather affirmative reply saying, "I'm ready let's go!"
Picture Courtesy/ Faf du Plessis Instagram story
Faf du Plessis and wife Imari recently welcomed their second daughter, Zoey, as he shared a photo on Instagram on August 20, 2020. He shared a candid photo and wrote, "The Miracle of a new life coming into this world makes me stop and just be in awe of creation and how perfectly and wonderfully we’re created. Welcome Zoey to this wonderfull world. We will love you unconditionally and I will protect with everything I have . Love you @imagesbyimari." The couple's first daughter is named Amelie.
The Miracle of a new life coming into this world makes me stop and just be in awe of creation and how perfectly and wonderfully we’re created. Welcome Zoey to this wonderfull world. We will love you unconditionally and I will protect with everything I have . Love you @imagesbyimari ð¨ð©ð§ð§ #girlsdad
Z O E Y For ‘life’ and that in abundance. May you always be the head and not the tail. May God’s face shine upon you and bless you. May you rest in the shadow of the Almighty. Fear not the future for you will know your worth. You were fearfully and wonderfully made, called by name before you were born. For yours is a life of prosper, for He knows the plans He made for you. Thank you for all the well wishes. Lots of love to everyone - but I’m going to rest a bit and soak this in.x
Faf du Plessis has played a total of 81 matches in his IPL career ever since his debut in 2012. He has scored 2,228 runs at an average of 33.25 and strike rate of 129.00. He has 16 IPL fifties to his name.
Faf du Plessis is a South African cricketer who plays for the national team in ODIs, T20Is and Tests.
Faf du Plessis is a former captain of the South African team in all formats of international cricket.
Faf du Plessis is a middle-order batsman and an athletic fielder. He is widely known for his talent on the field.
In his early days, Faf du Plessis went to school in Pretoria, South Africa.
Faf du Plessis literally grew up with fellow South African cricketer AB de Villiers, the duo went to the same school and played in the same school team from a small age.
Faf du Plessis married his longtime girlfriend Imari Visser in November 2013. The couple has been going strong ever since.
Faf du Plessis's father Francois du Plessis is a former rugby player.
Faf du Plessis and Imari were blessed with a baby girl named Amelie du Plessis in 2017.
Faf du Plessis first made his entry in the IPL in 2011, when Chennai Super Kings bagged the right-hander. He was bought for reportedly Rs. 70 lakh.
In IPL 2012, Faf du Plessis had a golden year for Chennai Super Kings, scoring 396 runs for the team.
Faf du Plessis has played a total of 77 matches in his IPL career and has scored 2,152 runs at an average of 34.15
Faf Du Plessis' highest score in the Indian Premier League is 96. He has a total of 15 fifties scored so far.
At the ongoing IPL 2020, Faf du Plessis has scored 299 runs in 6 matches at an average of 74.75. He has 3 fifties to his name.
Making his Test debut in 2012, Faf du Plessis has played 65 Tests scoring 3,901 runs averaging at 39.80. He has a total of 9 centuries and 21 fifties and a top score of 137.
Faf du Plessis made his ODI debut for South Africa a year prior and has played 143 matches. Faf has scored 5,507 runs at an impressive average of 47.47. He has 12 ODI centuries and 35 fifties and a top score of 185.
In his T20I career since his debut in 2012, Faf played 46 matches scoring 1,402 runs averaging at 35.05. His top score is 119 and he also has 8 fifties.
-
