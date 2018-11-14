Failed politics compelling Rahul Gandhi to rake up Rafale controversial: Arun Jaitley

national

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday hit out at the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that the failed politics of Gandhi scion was compelling him to rake up Rafale fighter jets deal controversy.

In a series of tweets, the Finance Minister said: "Falsehood is not a substitute for Rahul Gandhi¿s failed politics." "Realising that the Modi government bought the Rafale at a price cheaper than what UPA was negotiating the disrupters are now reporting to petty hair-splitting," he further tweeted.

The Union Minister stated that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) delayed the Rafale purchase, much required for improving the combat ability of the Indian Air Force. "UPA delayed the Rafale purchase, much required for improving the combat ability of the Indian Air Force. Is Rahul Gandhi¿s failed politics compelling him to render India¿s sensitive defense requirements controversial?," he said.

The response from Jaitley came after Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has admitted to "theft" in the Rafale deal before the Supreme Court and to changes made in the contract without consulting the Indian Air Force.

Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Modi ji has admitted to his theft in the Supreme Court. In the affidavit, he admitted to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force and put Rs 30,000 crore in Ambani's pocket. The picture is yet to come, my friend."

Dassault AviationChief Executive Officer (CEO) Eric Trappier in an exclusive interview to ANI rubbished allegations made by Gandhi that the former lied about the details of the Dassault-Reliance Joint Venture (JV) for offset contracts in the Rafale Jet deal.

"I don't lie. The truth I declared before and the statements I made are true. I don't have a reputation for lying. In my position as CEO, you don't lie," said Trappier when asked to respond to Rahul Gandhi's charge that Dassault was covering up for possible cronyism in awarding the offset deal to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group.

On Monday, the Centre submitted details of its decision-making process in the Rafale aircraft deal to the Supreme Court. In its affidavit, the government said that all the requisite steps as per the requirement of Defence Procurement Procedure 2013 were followed while procuring the fighter planes.

The submission by the Central government was made in the 14-page document that has since been made public. However, the pricing details provided in a sealed cover are in the custody of the apex court. The court will peruse both the documents and hear the matter on Wednesday.

Gandhi, time and again, has accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of ousting HAL as Rafale's offset partner and choosing Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence Limited to save the company's debt-ridden chairperson and his business.

The Congress has been accusing the Centre of irregularities in the high-profile fighter jets contract, alleging that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was procuring each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalized by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

