'Fair and lovely' decides to drop 'fair' from its name, Twitter erupts with memes

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday said it will stop using the word ‘Fair’ in its flagship brand ‘Fair & Lovely’ as ‘the brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones’.

Taking forward the brand’s journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company said it is committed to celebrating all skin tones and will also remove references to ‘whitening’ or ‘lightening’ from the products sold across Asia.

We’re committed to a skin care portfolio that's inclusive of all skin tones, celebrating the diversity of beauty. That’s why we’re removing the words ‘fairness’, ‘whitening’ & ‘lightening’ from products, and changing the Fair & Lovely brand name.https://t.co/W3tHn6dHqE — Unilever #StaySafe (@Unilever) June 25, 2020

The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and the pack with the revised name will be available in the market in the next few months.



The Fair and Lovely brand has been widely criticised for promoting fairness as a beauty symbol.

In a statement, the company said over the last decade, Fair & Lovely’s advertising has evolved to send across a message of women’s empowerment. The brand’s vision is to adopt a holistic approach to beauty that cares for people, that must be inclusive and diverse - for everyone, everywhere.



Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said, "We are making our skincare portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty. In 2019, we removed the cameo with two faces as well as the shade guides from the packaging of Fair & Lovely and the brand communication progressed from fairness to glow which is a more holistic and inclusive measure of healthy skin. These changes were very well received by our consumers.”



Earlier this week, Johnson and Johnson announced that it will exit the fairness cream category in India and the Middle East amid rising protests over gender discrimination and raging Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in the US. Recently, the online marriage website ‘Shaadi.com’ removed the skin tone filter after facing criticism from users.



The HUL decision was welcomed by netizens, but several social media users also questioned the company that how the purpose of the product, which is a fairness cream, will change by removing a word.

HUL fighting racism by dropping "Fair" from Fair & Lovely but continuing to sell the product. pic.twitter.com/uZ4Md2xwPu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 25, 2020

All Fairness Cream Companies after Fair & Lovely pic.twitter.com/C63cuGAZ5I — alpha dude zone (@alphadudezone) June 25, 2020

We live in a consumerist society means that mean they needs us to buy there stuff but in the process they make you believe you are not enough the way you are. #HUL took a small step but a much needed one. But ask yourself is it enough? #FairandLovely — Dinesh Awana (@Dinesh23766459) June 25, 2020

Fair from Fair & Lovely pic.twitter.com/FWvtDJtw7c — HITLER (@Humabhizindahai) June 25, 2020

So ‘Fair and Lovely’ changing name to something else. Like what? ‘Bold and Beautiful’. Doesn’t really seem like an honest intent unless the product stops claiming it makes you fair. That still remains right!!These cosmetic changes do not contribute to any anti racism cause. — Sayan Dutta (@sayandutta) June 26, 2020

After 45 years, Hindustan Liver finally realised that "All Lives Matter". #AllLivesMatter #hindustanliver #FairandLovely — An Unreserved Pen (@nandita1308) June 26, 2020

#FairandLovely

"Fair" dropped from the name and leaves " Lovely" alone .....



Le Lovely - pic.twitter.com/VsO38Jo6LX — SONUAAAAðÂ¤¡ (@_memeions_) June 26, 2020

Will renaming a ‘fairness cream’ stop shadeism?

(With inputs from IANS)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news