Search

Fair pay

Updated: 03 October, 2020 08:04 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

That's what comedian Gaurav Kapoor requests from his guests at a show tonight

Gaurav Kapoor
Gaurav Kapoor

Comedy

Watching a comedy show online involves a level of trust that the performer seeks from the audience — if you're paying for just one ticket, ensure that it's just one person enjoying the routine and not a second person who is freeloading. That's what comedian Gaurav Kapoor requests from his guests at a show tonight.

On Tonight, 11 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 03 October, 2020 07:57 IST

Tags

things to do in mumbaimumbai guide

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK