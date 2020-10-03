Comedy

Watching a comedy show online involves a level of trust that the performer seeks from the audience — if you're paying for just one ticket, ensure that it's just one person enjoying the routine and not a second person who is freeloading. That's what comedian Gaurav Kapoor requests from his guests at a show tonight.

On Tonight, 11 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

