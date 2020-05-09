Search

Fairy tale weekend

Updated: May 09, 2020, 09:29 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Storyteller Priya Malik will narrate fairy tales with a twist

Priya Malik
Priya Malik

Tune in

If your idea of a cosy weekend is storytime with your little one, sign up for an interactive online show where storyteller Priya Malik will narrate fairy tales with a twist.

On May 10 at 7.30 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 199

