Fairy tale weekend
Storyteller Priya Malik will narrate fairy tales with a twist
Priya Malik
Tune in
If your idea of a cosy weekend is storytime with your little one, sign up for an interactive online show where storyteller Priya Malik will narrate fairy tales with a twist.
On May 10 at 7.30 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 199
