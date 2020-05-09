Fairy tale weekend

Tune in

If your idea of a cosy weekend is storytime with your little one, sign up for an interactive online show where storyteller Priya Malik will narrate fairy tales with a twist.

On May 10 at 7.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

