Faisal Khan on Muskaan Kataria's allegations: She has been the biggest mistake of my life

Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria entered the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 as a power couple. However, during one of the rehearsals, Faisal fell off the horse, which he was using as a dance prop. The actor broke his leg and got severely injured, which led him being hospitalised. Due to the sudden injury, he and Muskaan by default had to bid adieu to the show. Knowing that Faisal has been a winner of a dance reality show in the past. So, there were high probabilities of winning the show.

Who knew things would take a drastic turn? After his elimination, there were rumours of Faisal and Muskaan going their separate ways. In an interview with timesofindia, Muskaan Kataria alleged Faisal of cheating her with his co-actor, hinting towards a leading TV actress Sneha Wagh. She also told the publication that the Chandragupta Maurya actor insisted that they made the relationship public so that he could get out of the child artiste image. She also termed infidelity as one of the reasons for their breakup.

After this interview, Faisal, speaking to the same publication asserted that Muskaan has been the biggest mistake of his life. The 22-year-old also added that she was with him only to hog the limelight. "I don't want to date anyone and I am scared of falling in love again," said Khan.

Later, Muskaan admitted that she and Faisal have broken up. The aspiring model said, "Faisal first cheated on me nine months ago, a year after we started dating. She was a friend of his, and I caught him after I saw his chat conversations. He apologised to me profusely and I decided to give our relationship a second chance, as I truly loved him. If I was with him for money or the limelight, there were several opportunities for me to cash in on my relationship with a celebrity, but I didn't."

She further added that Faisal hardly spent time with her even during the Nach Baliye shoot. Muskaan also said that the Chandragupta Maurya actor was cheating her even during the dance show. "We were cosy on the show (Nach Baliye 9), but Faisal hardly spent time with me. He would turn up late for rehearsals, though he packed up by 9 pm or 10 pm from Chandragupta Maurya. I learnt that he was spending time with his co-actor from the show, after pack-up... I don't want to take anyone's name, but I am sure that he was cheating on me with her even during Nach Baliye."

Speaking about Faisal, he portrayed the character of young Maharana Pratap in the show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap.

