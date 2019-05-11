Faizan Khan

crime

The NM Joshi Marg Police arrested two workers of private electrical company for allegedly stealing wiring materials from the storeroom of an under construction Lodha The Park, the tallest building at Worli, Mumbai. The accused works with the company that had got the contract of electrification at the high-rise building. He used to take the wiring material to his younger brother's shop after stealing it from the site.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammed Anees Mohammed Rasheed Sayyed, 28 and Mansoor Ali Ramzan Ali Sayyed, 32.

According to the police, since past month the manager noticed that a lot of wiring material went missing from the storeroom of the 7th floor of the building. Following a number of such incidents, a CCTV was placed in the premises of the storeroom. In the CCTV footage, the manager noticed accused Mohammed Anees covering his face with handkerchief along with another worker and stealing the wiring materials.

The office said, "The accused used to steal the electrical items, take it to his brother's shop and again purchased the same for the private company for which they had got the contract of electrification of Lodha The Park. The accused continued this for months, till his act was caught on the CCTV camera."

A case was registered on the basis of CCTV footage available and the police are verifying the role of main accused's younger brother in the matter.

