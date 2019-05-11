Faizan Khan
Faizan Khan
The NM Joshi Marg Police arrested two workers of private electrical company for allegedly stealing wiring materials from the storeroom of an under construction Lodha The Park, the tallest building at Worli, Mumbai. The accused works with the company that had got the contract of electrification at the high-rise building. He used to take the wiring material to his younger brother's shop after stealing it from the site.
The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammed Anees Mohammed Rasheed Sayyed, 28 and Mansoor Ali Ramzan Ali Sayyed, 32.
Also Read: Rohit Verma files complaint against servant for theft and extortion at Amboli
According to the police, since past month the manager noticed that a lot of wiring material went missing from the storeroom of the 7th floor of the building. Following a number of such incidents, a CCTV was placed in the premises of the storeroom. In the CCTV footage, the manager noticed accused Mohammed Anees covering his face with handkerchief along with another worker and stealing the wiring materials.
Also Read: Man arrested for creating nuisance, threatening people in Mumbai Central
The office said, "The accused used to steal the electrical items, take it to his brother's shop and again purchased the same for the private company for which they had got the contract of electrification of Lodha The Park. The accused continued this for months, till his act was caught on the CCTV camera."
A case was registered on the basis of CCTV footage available and the police are verifying the role of main accused's younger brother in the matter.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Factory owner kidnapped in filmy style from Palghar
- Mumbai Crime: Failed actor turns to chain snatching in local trains
- Tiger found dead in Melghat reserve
- Highway Gomantak in Bandra fight with hsg society over maintenance
- 6 dead as cars crash head-on trying to avoid biker near Palghar
- Toxic gas, lack of safety equipment cost workers their lives in Thane
- Byculla museum death: BMC orders probe, cops to wait before action
- Mumbai Crime: 63-yr-old doctor gets bail in molestation case in Bandra
- Mumbai volunteers refused space to stock up relief materials for Odisha
- Now, meds at Mumbai civic hospitals to have MCGM mark and bar, QR codes
- Maharashtra scientist discovers Mizo rain snake
- Mumbai: Law students relieved as GLC agrees to have retest
- Praveen Pardeshi to be new BMC chief
- After HC order, cops finally file FIR against 19-year-old's parents
- The dark side: Have you seen these 12 most haunted places in Mumbai?
- Himanshu Roy death anniversary: Mumbai's top cop whose life was cut short by suicide
- Kelly and Kody: The couple's steamy and dreamy photos are too hot to handle!
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Rape accused Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial custody by Andheri Court