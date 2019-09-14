Fake certificates case: Maharashtra medical council identifies 30 more 'bogus' doctors

As part of the ongoing investigation in the fake certificates case, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has identified another 30 doctors from 2015 batch of College of Physician and Surgeons (CPS) for submitting bogus post-graduation certificates. This takes the total number of doctors involved in the case to more than 100.

As mid-day reported earlier, last year MMC started verifying the certificates submitted by doctors to the council since 2010. Sources said that 30 such fake certificates were found of doctors from the 2015 batch. However, officials from the council think that the number might increase by the time they complete checking the documents.

Speaking to mid-day, president of the council, Dr. Shivkumar Utture, said, "We have been scrutinising documents from the 2015 batch, and apart from the 78 that were identified earlier, another 30 from the CPS have come to the fore. The figure is still a tentative one. We will be able to comment on it once the process comes to an end."

The MMC unearthed the racket when it started verifying the documents of CPS doctors who had submitted their graduation and post-graduation certificates for registration. During scrutiny, the council found that 58 doctors from CPS had filed applications for registration between January 2015 and October 2015. Later, an FIR was registered against them at Agripada police station. The cops had arrested Dr Snehal Nyati, who was allegedly running a fake post-graduation certificate racket, in November last year.

According to sources, most of the fake documents were of diploma in gynaecology, opthalmology, medicine and fellowship in surgery. In the statement submitted to the council, the doctors had confessed to the crime. They had also mentioned giving lakhs of rupees to the accused doctor to get the certificates.

