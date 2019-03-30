Fake currency notes worth Rs 6,500 seized at Attari, two held

national

Amritsar (Punjab): Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of face value Rs 6,500 was seized on Friday by the Customs officials at the Land Customs Station (LCS), Attari.

Two Indian nationals coming from Pakistan via Samjhauta Express were intercepted by the Customs Staff posted at LCS. They were possessing two fake Indian currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and five fake Indian currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 with a total face value of Rs 6,500.

The accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. This is the first time that Fake Indian Currency of Rs 2,000 denominations from Pakistan have been seized ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. Further investigation is underway.

