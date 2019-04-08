Fake currency seized, two arrested

crime

The counterfeit notes were in the denomination of Rs 2,000, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Representational image

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 5 lakh from the city's Maidan area and arrested two persons in this connection. The counterfeit notes were in the denomination of Rs 2,000, a senior police officer said on Monday.

"Based on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested Sanju Saha and Mohammed Umar from the intersection of the city's Gosto Paul Sarani and Leslie Claudius Sarani in Maidan police station area.

"Altogether, 250 counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 were recovered from their possession," he said. Saha is a resident of Malda, while Umar hails from Bihar. Both were booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, the officer added.

