Fake followers' case: SIT summons Chtrbox CEO, wife for questioning

The State Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday called Chtrbox CEO Pranay Swaroop and his wife Julie Kriegshaber and fashion blogger Ankita Arora for questioning in connection with fake social media followers racket at 12:30 pm.

Apart from these three, model and actress Aashi Sharma was also summoned by the SIT. Aashi Sharma told the police that she is in Delhi and her statement can be recorded through video conferencing.

Chtrbox is one of India's leading influencer marketing platform, connecting brands to social media influencers. They help marketers discover and collaborate with creators, bloggers, social media influencers, and passionate fans of their brand. Brands benefit by gaining customer attention, real engagement and grow their business.

Home Minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP on fake followers racket.@MumbaiPolice are examining the social media accounts of more than 100 celebrities whom they suspect of having fake followers. pic.twitter.com/2x8u5Dv0Zn — Mid Day (@mid_day) July 24, 2020

Last year, Chtrbox faced allegations of leaking private data of 49 million Instagram users.

The SIT team has so far identified 68 portals that are engaged in the supply of such fake followers/views/likes etc. The arrested person belongs one of these 68 portals.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating a social media marketing fraud, is likely to question two leading actresses of Bollywood. The inquiry has revealed that 10 celebrities are among the people who enhanced their social media performance by paying dollars for fake tweets, Facebook likes, comments, etc.

