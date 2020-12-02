Fake phone call from number attributed to Supriya Sule asks votes for BJP, NCP files complaint

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to “dirty tricks” to manipulate voters after a fake phone call from a number attributed to NCP MP Supriya Sule’s name was used to solicit votes for the BJP.

As per a report on Mumbai Mirror, Marathwada’s Osmanabad voters got a call from this number in which an audio clip asked them to vote for BJP. The election was held at 5 locations including Marathwada on Tuesday.

Many believed that the call indeed was from Supriya Sule herself because her name Khasdar Supriya Tai Sule, was in Marathi. Reportedly, the voice started with Supriya Sule's voice but later it sounded like a generic audio clip.

“Our IT cell called up the people who received the audio message and asked them to send screenshots and other details of the phone number,” said Aditi Nalawade, state coordinator of NCP’s IT cell.

“Such numbers are created for one-way communication. So, one cannot place calls to them.”

Sule too slammed the BJP for not withholding the electoral sanctity. “It is unbelievable that it could stoop to the level of creating a fake phone number and use my name for its election campaign. It is unfortunate that technology has been misused in this manner. I want to tell the opponents not to defame my party or the Maha Vikas Aghadi. If they do not have issues to speak about during the election campaign, then they should keep mum but not play such a foul game,” she said.

