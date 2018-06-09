Search

Fake priest nabbed smuggling heroin at Rome airport

Jun 09, 2018, 22:26 IST | IANS

That amount of heroin has street retail value of over $1.2 million, according to a police statement cited by Xinhua news agency

Fake priest nabbed smuggling heroin at Rome airport
Representational Image

A Nigerian national masquerading as an American missionary priest was nabbed upon landing at Rome's international airport with three kilos of pure heroin stitched into his laptop case, Italian police said on Saturday.

That amount of heroin has street retail value of over $1.2 million, according to a police statement cited by Xinhua news agency.

The fake priest claimed he was returning from missionary work in the African country of Mozambique. When customs agents at Fiumicino Airport began taking his luggage apart, he brandished a cross hanging around his neck and threatened the officers with excommunication, saying they were committing sacrilege.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead

Tags

world newsrome