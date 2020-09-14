Fake production companies use Vijay Deverakonda's name for audition; the actor's team reacts

South star Vijay Deverakonda's recently sent out a statement after incidents of fake production companies misusing the actor's name and conducting fake auditions to gain access to actresses came to the notice. Deverakonda's team warned to both struggling and experienced actors to not believe in any such fraudulent calls as the team will officially announce his upcoming projects on social media.

The statement read, "We, Team Deverakonda have noticed that few production company/ies have been fraudulently misrepresenting to be making a film with Vijay Deverakonda and have been conducting auditions and gain access to actors/actresses. Any project Vijay Deverakonda is associated with shall be formally announced by him and his producers. Official confirmation can also be verified on VDs official SM handles. While we take action against these perpetrators, we request all to be alert and double-check any information in their personal best interests."

Apart from starring in the blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Vijay has been a part of hits like Mahanati and Dear Comrade.

Next, the actor teams up with Bollywood star Ananya Panday and Charmee in his Hindi film debut being directed by Puri Jagannadh. Tentatively titled as Fighter, the film will release in Telugu as well as Hindi and will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishnu Reddy, Aali and Makrand Deshpande in pivotal roles.

