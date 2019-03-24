Fake Twitter, FB accounts pop up after Sawant takes over as CM Pramod Sawant
Sawant was sworn as chief minister on March 19 following the death of Manohar Parrikar. "Since chief minister Sawant took over, several fake IDs started surfacing on Twitter and Facebook
Panaji: Several fake Twitter and Facebook accounts have been created in the name of Pramod Sawant since he was sworn in as Goa Chief Minister, his office has said.
We brought it to the notice of both these organisations Saturday," a government official said. Sawant already has his personal account on both social media platforms while the official Facebook and Twitter accounts of the Chief Minister's Office also continue to operate, he said.
