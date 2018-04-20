Fakhar Zaman looks to play 'natural game' against England, Ireland

The 28-year-old was selected for the first time in the longest format of the game when he, along with four other uncapped players, was named in the 16-man Pakistan squad which was announced by chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq recently



Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who has received his maiden call-up in the national Test squad, has said that he will try to display his natural flamboyant style of batting if he is given an opportunity to play against Ireland and England.

The 28-year-old was selected for the first time in the longest format of the game when he, along with four other uncapped players, was named in the 16-man Pakistan squad which was announced by chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq recently.

Besides Zaman, current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq nephew Imam-ul-Haq, batsmen Usman Salahuddin and Saad Ali, and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf are the other four uncapped members to have received maiden Test call-ups. And Zaman said that he would try to stand on the expectations that the national selectors had put in me.

'I performed when I was selected for the shorter formats and I will perform again in the Tests too and will try to play my natural game. Every cricketer dreams to plays Test cricket and I'll try not to disappoint the selectors and the coaches,' the Dawn quotes Zaman, as saying

The left-hander further said that he is ready to play at any position which the team management offer him while adding that he is also looking forward to make use of his experience of playing with other three openers in the squad--Imam, Azhar Ali and Sami Aslam.

Fakhar, who featured for the Lahore Qalandars in the last edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has appeared in 13 ODI matches for the country scoring 550 runs at the average 45.83 while he has also appeared in 15 T20Is smashing 314 runs at 22.42.

Ireland are slated to play their inaugural lone Test against Pakistan from May 11 before the latter side head into England for two-match series, beginning May 24.

