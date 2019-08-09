'Falling for friend on Facebook!'

dr-love

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I have been chatting with a girl for over a year now, but she lives in Europe while I am in Mumbai. We met on a Facebook Group and began discussing music because she shared similar tastes. I am falling in love with her and she says she likes me a lot, too. I don't know what we can do about this because she is still studying, and I can't afford to see her until I earn more money. Should I just give up on her and try to have a normal relationship with someone who lives in my locality? Is there any point in continuing this?

The fantasy of a relationship with an online entity is a powerful one. This isn't to insinuate that the girl isn't real, but only to point out that nothing can be said with any certainty until the two if you actually meet face to face and have a real conversation. Until that happens, you will simply project something onto her and onto this conversation that may be far from the truth. You haven't mentioned how she feels about this at all. If you want to keep chatting, do so by all means. If neither of you can meet, the decision of whether you should keep chatting is yours and hers.

I have been having serious issues with my boyfriend lately, because he tends to overreact at the smallest thing. This used to be something I could manage, but it just requires so much patience that I don't feel like doing it anymore. What can I do to get him to change?

If something is hard for you to manage, the onus isn't on you alone. If his behaviour bothers you, and he does nothing to change, there will come a point when you simply won't be bothered to make an attempt. I suggest you explain this to him, because making a relationship work requires two people to pull together. He needs to understand that his actions may have serious repercussions.

