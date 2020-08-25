False COVID-19 report at Panvel to cost Dubai man Rs 6 lakh

Thirty-nine-year-old Najmul Mujawar, who runs a biochemical factory in Dubai, was scheduled to return for work on August 25, but he had to cancel his plans at the last moment after his COVID-19 test conducted at Panvel's Metropolis lab turned out to be positive. However, when he got himself tested twice the very next day at a free antigen testing facility of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and at another private lab, both the reports returned negative. Mujawar told mid-day that because of this 'goof-up' his UAE visa got cancelled for which he again has to spend Rs 6 lakh.

Visa cancelled

Mujawar further said, "As per the international travel protocol, I was supposed to submit my COVID-19 negative report but it turned out to be positive on August 23. I had to cancel my tickets because I was supposed to fly back on August 25. And as I have completed 179 days out of UAE, the visa got cancelled."



Doctors say the RT-PCR test is the only standard one used for confirmation of COVID-19. Pic/Istock

On hearing this, his doctor advised him to get tested once again as he did not have symptoms and was at home for the past couple of months. "I underwent a test at a PMC free antigen testing facility where my report came negative and to get more clarity, I also did an RT-PCR test from a private lab, the result of which too came negative. But now I have no way to return to Dubai as my visa has been cancelled," he added.

"Now I have to wait for two months to process my visa, which will cost me R6 lakh approximately. Already I am suffering from financial losses and now I'll have to spend so much money and visit the embassy multiple times to get the visa," he said. However, when contacted, spokesperson and group president of Metropolis Healthcare.

False-positive unlikely

Dr Nilesh Shah said, "The RT-PCR test is the only standard one used for confirmation of COVID-19. All labs across the country are getting cases where you get a positive report one day and after a couple of days it turns negative. This either means that the intensity of the infection has reduced or the test kits are faulty. Incorrect sample collection can also affect results. As we know, the RT-PCR tests have a 30 per cent chance of false-negatives while the same in case of antigen tests is almost 60 per cent. False-positives are not a likely situation. As an accredited and certified lab for over 40 years, quality is paramount to us and we stand by our reports and continue to serve patients in this hour of need."

Also Read: COVID-19: Navi Mumbai, Panvel see drop in deaths

August 25

Day he was supposed to return to Dubai

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news