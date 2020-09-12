'False sense of security hindering COVID fight'
In addition to testing as many people as possible under the 'My Family My Responsibility' programme, K West ward says important to live by the rules
The city's fourth most-affected ward, K West (Andheri W), is working in earnest to implement the second phase of the civic body's 'My Family My Responsibility' program to increase testing. With only a marginal decrease in new cases, the ward office is emphasising on people incorporating COVID protocols in their lives. As part of the program, the ward has conducted 2,487 Rapid Antigen Tests between September 2 and 10. Of these, 158 returned positive. K West has total 9,206 COVID cases, and 123 active cases.
Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote said that there was a decreasing trend since the first week of June till August 15. However, unlocking created a false sense of security in people's minds. "Although cases had been decreasing, we also saw them shoot up in buildings and housing societies as compared to slums," he said. "The unlocking of the state needs to be converted into a positive thing, hence BMC started the campaign. The name itself implies that people should not only depend on the authorities for enforcement, they should learn to live by the rules necessary in the time of a crisis."
Step out for urgent work
In a My Family My Responsibility pamphlet put out earlier this week, the first point urges people to leave the house only if they have urgent work. However, with the state opening up markets, BMC's guidelines may appear to be in contrast. To this, Mote said, "It's just that people have become very casual and relaxed. They think everything around them is okay, but this is not true."
He added that if there are 20-25 people in a society wishing to get tested, they can ask BMC to provide testing. "We will send our specialists along with lab officials, to your doorstep. Think of it like a home-delivery service."
Need to be vigilant
Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), echoed Mote's sentiments about people's relaxed approach. "There is an urgent need for behavioural change if we are to have a fighting chance against COVID-19. My Family My Responsibility is the need of the hour. As individuals, we need to be vigilant and do our bit to help the authorities."
This is how BMC wants you to fight COVID-19: The My Family My Responsibility campaign
The BMC's campaign, My Family My Responsibility to fight COVID-19 has brought for Mumbaikars a range of guidelines that they must incorporate in their daily lives. The campaign will be launched on September 15. The civic body plans to visit every household to check people's temperature, oxygen level and register those with co-morbidities. Read on to find out how BMC wants you to fight COVID-19:
On personal level
- Check temperature, oxygen level daily
- Dispose of single-use masks after sanitisation
- Wash reusable masks with disinfectant
- Don't share masks with anyone
- Carry sanitiser always
- Don't face people while speaking
- Don't talk while eating
- Eat healthy, sleep enough and exercise to improve immunity
- Don't stay at crammed spaces for long
- Keep track of the people you meet, places you visit if you are symptomatic
On family level
- Don't leave takeout food parcels for too long
- Disinfect kitchen, bathroom-toilet, floor frequently
- Avoid visiting kin, friends
- Do not spit in public places
In housing socities
- Avoid unnecessary contact with elevators, hand railings, benches, parking lots
- Don't allow entry to outsiders
- Ask for parcels to be left at the gate, sanitise them, then take them home
- Keep a record of important contacts such as health centres, hospitals, ward control room.
In the market
- Only one family member should visit the market
- Don't visit or stand in crowded places
- Don't touch display items in shops
- Pay online
- Shopkeepers must have sanitiser, temperature checks
In offices
- Have meetings via video conference
- Go digital, minimise physical contact
- Work in separate shifts
- Avoid using ACs, let windows remain open
- Don't sit for lunch in groups
- Minimise using elevators, stand in opposite directions with faces turned away
While travelling
- Don't talk
- Use face shields and a mask
- Don't travel in crowded vehicles
- Try not to touch any part of the vehicle
