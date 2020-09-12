'False sense of security hindering COVID fight'

The city's fourth most-affected ward, K West (Andheri W), is working in earnest to implement the second phase of the civic body's 'My Family My Responsibility' program to increase testing. With only a marginal decrease in new cases, the ward office is emphasising on people incorporating COVID protocols in their lives. As part of the program, the ward has conducted 2,487 Rapid Antigen Tests between September 2 and 10. Of these, 158 returned positive. K West has total 9,206 COVID cases, and 123 active cases.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote said that there was a decreasing trend since the first week of June till August 15. However, unlocking created a false sense of security in people's minds. "Although cases had been decreasing, we also saw them shoot up in buildings and housing societies as compared to slums," he said. "The unlocking of the state needs to be converted into a positive thing, hence BMC started the campaign. The name itself implies that people should not only depend on the authorities for enforcement, they should learn to live by the rules necessary in the time of a crisis."

Step out for urgent work

In a My Family My Responsibility pamphlet put out earlier this week, the first point urges people to leave the house only if they have urgent work. However, with the state opening up markets, BMC's guidelines may appear to be in contrast. To this, Mote said, "It's just that people have become very casual and relaxed. They think everything around them is okay, but this is not true."

He added that if there are 20-25 people in a society wishing to get tested, they can ask BMC to provide testing. "We will send our specialists along with lab officials, to your doorstep. Think of it like a home-delivery service."

Need to be vigilant

Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), echoed Mote's sentiments about people's relaxed approach. "There is an urgent need for behavioural change if we are to have a fighting chance against COVID-19. My Family My Responsibility is the need of the hour. As individuals, we need to be vigilant and do our bit to help the authorities."

This is how BMC wants you to fight COVID-19: The My Family My Responsibility campaign

The BMC's campaign, My Family My Responsibility to fight COVID-19 has brought for Mumbaikars a range of guidelines that they must incorporate in their daily lives. The campaign will be launched on September 15. The civic body plans to visit every household to check people's temperature, oxygen level and register those with co-morbidities. Read on to find out how BMC wants you to fight COVID-19:

On personal level

Check temperature, oxygen level daily

Dispose of single-use masks after sanitisation

Wash reusable masks with disinfectant

Don't share masks with anyone

Carry sanitiser always

Don't face people while speaking

Don't talk while eating

Eat healthy, sleep enough and exercise to improve immunity

Don't stay at crammed spaces for long

Keep track of the people you meet, places you visit if you are symptomatic

On family level

Don't leave takeout food parcels for too long

Disinfect kitchen, bathroom-toilet, floor frequently

Avoid visiting kin, friends

Do not spit in public places

In housing socities

Avoid unnecessary contact with elevators, hand railings, benches, parking lots

Don't allow entry to outsiders

Ask for parcels to be left at the gate, sanitise them, then take them home

Keep a record of important contacts such as health centres, hospitals, ward control room.

In the market

Only one family member should visit the market

Don't visit or stand in crowded places

Don't touch display items in shops

Pay online

Shopkeepers must have sanitiser, temperature checks

In offices

Have meetings via video conference

Go digital, minimise physical contact

Work in separate shifts

Avoid using ACs, let windows remain open

Don't sit for lunch in groups

Minimise using elevators, stand in opposite directions with faces turned away



While travelling

Don't talk

Use face shields and a mask

Don't travel in crowded vehicles

Try not to touch any part of the vehicle

