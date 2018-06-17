Famed Glasgow art school ravaged by fire, again

More than 60 firefighters were battling the blaze yesterday, and images posted on social media showed flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the Glasgow School of ArtÃ¢ÂÂs Mackintosh Building

Glasgow School of Art

A large blaze ripped through an architecturally important building at the Glasgow School of Art, the second time in four years that fire has damaged the famed Scottish school.

More than 60 firefighters were battling the blaze yesterday, and images posted on social media showed flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh Building. Pics/Getty Images and AFP

