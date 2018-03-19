Famed music composer Pyarelalji gets emotional on the sets of Mere Sai

Mr. Pyarelal is an avid viewer of Mere Sai and is impressed with the simple and heart-touching tale of Sai Baba's story

'Mere Sai' a show that has struck a chord with devotees of Sai Baba all over has a new admirer – noted musician, Mr. Pyarelal himself. Pyarelalji is an ardent devotee of Sai Baba and has also contributed towards the composition of the songs of the iconic Bollywood movie – Shirdi Ke Sai Baba based on the life story of the saint. Being a regular viewer of the show and impressed with the lucid narration of the saint's story, Pyarelalji expressed a wish to compose a song for this show and approached the makers for the same. After a few meetings, the ace composer created a special song for Mere Sai.

After completing the process of composing a song for Mere Sai, Pyarelalji felt that he should also visit the sets when his created song is picturized on location with the actors. Pyarelalji was moved to tears when he visited the sets, the entire backdrop of Shirdi recreated from the earlier times and its aesthetic appeal made him emotional.

Abeer Soofi who plays the role of Sai Baba in the show said, "It was a momentous occasion on the sets when Pyarelalji visited us. I was humbled in the presence of the notable music composer who has also been instrumental in composing songs for the widely acclaimed movie on Shree Sai Baba's life – Shirdi Ke Sai Baba. The entire team of Mere Sai is grateful that a noted celebrity like Pyarelalji has composed a song for our show. We conducted a short tour of the sets for our esteemed guest which overwhelmed him and he was moved to tears. All of us felt lucky to have spent few moments with the renowned personality who is also a devotee of Sai Baba. Pyarelalji also appreciated the show's narrative and our acting skills which gladdened our hearts."

