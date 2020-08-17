Fametick's founder Afzal Anis shares his story of success

Digital Marketing is the new source of income nowadays, and the value of this stream is well known to this era of digitalisation. We all know how much we need internet in our daily life. As we have shifted to the digital screens from pen and paper, the advertisement has also been shifted. It is just like "wherever you go, we follow you".

Afzal Anis understood the craze of digital marketing in his early age. In general, students prepare for their entrances and mug up their textbooks at the age of 17-18 years, but Afzal Anis explored various possibilities of income religiously since his teenage years. He is born with Business mindset, and has proved the previous statement by achieving success within two years of his journey.

The increasing rate of unemployment results in increasing the rate of new business start ups, and you need to compete with thousands similar products/brands like yours to come out of the crowd, and make your brand or yourself easy recognisable. You need someone with great skills with Digital Marketing and other essentials who will provide you the smooth path towards the success.

Fametick has come up with their mastermind strategies with the years of experience in the world of Digital Marketing to help you to make your product/brand, or yourself more visible infront of your expected audience. It helps you to grow through by the advertising strategies of professional copy writing, digital Marketing, content Writing, web designing, web developments, Public Relation management, Personal Branding, etc.

Afzal Anis is the founder and CEO of Fametick Media LLP, and his outstanding Business mindset says much about the prosperous future of Fametick.

Afzal Anis is an 18 years old rising entrepreneur of fastest growing Digital Marketing agency. He belongs to a small town in Ranchi, India, and is optimistic about his chosen career. At the age of 18, when a person becomes the founder of two famous fastest growing agencies, then you must not judge his skills.

Afzal Anis focuses on quality of work, and has hired some high skilled employees so that Fametick can help it's clients in every difficult situation in their path of success. Afzal Anis learns from his mistakes, and never repeats a mistake twice in his life, and this mindset helps him to acquire tremendous experience in his niche.

Afzal Anis is more prone to help others which differentiate him from rest of the money mongers in the society. His motto is to provide quality work to his clients, and make them comfortable during the journey. He loves to promote anything in this field of marketing that's why his agencies are the best one stop solution.

Fametick ensures your success by giving you good quality of work. Not only for the entrepreneurs, but Fametick also provides latest news to their audience and visitors apart from Personal Branding and Marketing Managements.

According to Afzal, his goal is not to be famous, but he wants to help people to come out of the crowd through his ever expanding Marketing agencies. He says, " Digital marketing is the new weapon in the advertising platform, and since most of the people have access to internet, Digital Marketing is the only path to follow."

Afzal Anis believes that "one should not say no to the opportunities. Always have a plan B along with your plan A, and always have faith in yourself."

For further information please visit www.fametick.in . Let's grow together.

