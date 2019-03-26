Familial fashion

things-to-do

A lifestyle exhibition promises to be a one-stop solution for kids, mothers, and moms to be, with its curated showcase of nightwear, accessories, games and toys. The first spring fashion exhibition of the Pinwheel Project, it has been organised by Shouger Merchant Doshi, Aditi Kapur and Ragini Vakil, who started it as a solution to mothers looking for premium commodities for themselves and their kids. The event brings over 70 brands from around the country and abroad, and also offers additional services like providing answers to the many problems mothers deal with.

Free

On March 30, 11 am to 8 pm

At NSCI Club, The Palace Halls, Worli.

Call 24828888

