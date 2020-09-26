Family comes first

In our fast-paced life, when emojis, texts and social media have taken over communication, it is important for the next generation to understand the importance of love," feels Arshi Khan, head, digital marketing and collaboration, at the Malad-based C.L.A.P, a platform that promotes well-being through art. In order to instil in children love and respect for their close ones, the centre decided to observe September as Family Month.

The centre tied up with storyteller Antara Goswami to curate workshops for kids on the theme, 'Love those who love you'. "We wanted kids to grasp that each person in our lives helps us explore new horizons," adds Khan.



Arshi Khan

The upcoming session on Sunday will highlight the importance of friendship. Goswami, who runs the storytelling initiative Pitara by Antara, shares, "There are so many times when friends become our sole lifeline. We'll have two stories to drive home this fact. First, a story of a feathered truck driver, presented with clay props and finger puppets. Second, a story about a hedgehog presented with puppets in a theatre box." She adds that there will also be some self-love yoga and craftwork, too. The next session will be about parents, and will feature stories, songs and a guide to making cards for grandparents. "The sessions will sensitise kids to love, the emotion that is often taken for granted," she adds.

On September 27 and October 4

Call 9892435803

Log on to www.clap.center

Cost Rs 299 onwards

