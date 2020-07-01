Family consumes cannabis instead of fenugreek, hospitalised

Six members of a family have been hospitalised at Miyaganj in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh after they consumed a dish made of hemp (bhang), a variety of cannabis, police said on Wednesday. The family mistook the dried leaves of hemp to be fenugreek (methi). According to police, on Tuesday, one Naval Kishore gave the weed to his neighbour Om Prakash's son, Nitish, saying that it was dried fenugreek.



Nitish gave the leaves to his sister-in-law Pinky who apparently made a curry with it. The family consumed the dish and after some time, their condition started deteriorating. Om Prakash, somehow, managed to inform his neighbours and soon the entire family fell unconscious.



The neighbours informed the police and the family was rushed to the district hospital. The police have seized the remaining hemp that was kept in a packet and Kishore has been arrested. Senior police official said that the family was out of danger and further investigations were underway.



A similar incident had place in August 2019 in Firozabad when a woman mistook cannabis for fenugreek and served the same to the family that also had to be hospitalised.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever