Family dismisses rumours of veteran actress Mumtaz's demise

On Friday, news of the 72-year-old Mumtaz's demise was doing the rounds

Mumtaz. Picture Courtesy: mid-day archive

On Friday, rumours of veteran actress, Mumtaz's death surfaced on social media. The actress' family came out in the open to dismiss these reports. A family member took to social media to quash this rumour and wrote that she is fit and fine. There were reports flooded on the internet that she passed away.

"She is alive, fit and fine. she wants to know why everybody is spreading false news," a family member told PTI.

Mumtaz, 70, lives in London with her family.

Last year in April, there were rumours about her demise which Mumtaz's younger daughter Tanya had denied on social media.

Talking about Mumtaz's career graph, she was just 5 when she first appeared as a child artist in Sanskar (1952). The actress was introduced as baby Mumu, fondly called by her parents - father Abdul Saleem Askari and mother Shadi Habib Agha aka Naaz, both of Iranian origin but settled in Bombay. At the age of 7, Mumtaz starred in Yasmin (1955) and then later also appeared in Lajwanti (1958), Sone Ki Chidiya (1958) and Stree (1961). Well, it won't be wrong to say that acting was in Mumtaz's genes, as her mother Naaz was also an actress. Mumtaz's first film as an adult was that of O. P. Ralhan's Gehra Daag (1963). Mumtaz appeared in as good as eight films, that released in 1964.

Mumtaz's career had a humble beginning. She started as an extra in films in the early 1960s. In a career that spanned 15 years, Mumtaz acted in 108 films.

With inputs from PTI