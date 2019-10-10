Family fishes suspicious package from sea; turns out to be cocaine worth Rs 4 crore

In a shocking incident, a family, who were visiting South Carolina for a holiday, fished out a huge package from the ocean, which turned out to be about 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of cocaine. While speaking to the media persons, Beaufort County Sheriff's Major, Bob Bromage said that the family was walking along the Fripp Island when they spotted a trash bag-wrapped package floating in the water.

The family wandered into the ocean and quickly dragged it onto the beach before taking ot to thier rental in a golf cart. Upon reaching thier rental, the family sliced the suspicious package only to discover bricks of white powder. Post which, they decided to call and inform the police officials.

Police officials from Beaufort County assessed the cocaine to be at a value of more than USD 600,000 (Rs 4,26,86,850). The officials are working to determine the origin of the package. Major Bromage said that narcotics don't frequently wash up in the county. But determined that it may have been pushed ashore due to Hurricane Dorian.

With inputs from AP

