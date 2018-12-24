Family Football Cup on January 5-6

football

The unique five-a-side football event, where every team must have four kids as players and one parent as goalkeeper, will be held across three categories - boys U-10 and U-12 and girls U-12

Representational Image

The second edition of the Family Football Cup will be held at the Western Railway Sports Ground in Lower Parel on January 5 and 6. The unique five-a-side football event, where every team must have four kids as players and one parent as goalkeeper, will be held across three categories - boys U-10 and U-12 and girls U-12. The tournament being organised in association with Mumbai City FC carries cash prizes amounting to Rs 1,00,000 besides official MCFC merchandise and other gifts.

For details Email Hoshang Jehangirji at hoshang@merakie.in or Call 98198 26698.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates