Family forever! Shreyas Iyer shares photo with father, mother and sister

Mumbai cricketer SS Iyer will be part of Delhi Daredevils' IPL squad at the upcoming 2018 season

Mumbai-based India cricketer Shreyas Iyer posted this picture along with his dad Santosh, mum Rohini and sister on Instagram yesterday. Also in the frame is the family's pet dog. "Family," Shreyas captioned the picture. Cute na?

Family ð A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) onMar 25, 2018 at 10:48am PDT

Shreyas Iyer, who is 23 years of age, made his ODI debut for India in December 2017. He has played 6 ODIs with 210 runs scored. SS Iyer's highest ODI score is 88. Shreyas Ieyr will be part of the Delhi Daredevils squad in the upcoming IPL 2018 season.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates