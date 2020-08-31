Family knew of Sushant Singh Rajput's medical condition

After Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help, Dipesh Sawant, complained to the cops of harassment by certain media houses, whose journalists allegedly follow him everywhere. On Saturday, fed up of being followed, he went straight to the Chembur police and sought their help. They have assured him protection.

We have taken cognisance of his complaint and appropriate security will be provided to him," a police officer from Chembur police station said.



Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea had complained to the Santacruz police about the same reason, and the CBI requested them to provide her security whenever she is called for questioning.

The SIT of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) grilled main accused Rhea on the third consecutive day on Sunday for almost 9 hours at the DRDO guest house in Kalina. Her brother was also quizzed for the fourth time.



Rhea and Sushant. File pic

On Sunday the SIT also quizzed Shruti Modi, manager of Sushant; Rhea's house manager Samuel Miranda, and the actor's cook, Neeraj Singh. Miranda has told CBI that the actor was having financial issues and was planning to sell his belongings. Police said ahead of Modi's questioning, a chat between her and Sushant's sister, Meetu, surfaced, where she had asked Modi for Sushant's prescription and it was shared with her on WhatsApp. So far his family has claimed that they were never informed about his medical condition.

In the prescription, the doctor has prescribed medicines for depression, bipolar and anxiety. The chats surfaced the same day that CBI called Modi for questioning along with Rhea, Miranda and Singh. The family has maintained that they were never informed by Rhea about Sushant's health, but the chat between Modi and Meetu indicates that the prescription was shared with them on November 26, 2019.



Meetu Singh, Sushant's sister, with producer Sandeep Singh on June 14 outside a hospital after the actor was found dead. Pic/Shadab Khan

Sister to be questioned

Sources have told mid-day that CBI will soon record the statement of Meetu, not only about those chats but also to get more clarity as to what transpired between June 8 and June 13 before she left Sushant's residence. Rhea, in her statement, has claimed that after she left Sushant's house on June 8, Meetu was with Sushant. On June 9 when Sushant messaged Rhea asking about her health (she had issues with anxiety), she blocked him on WhatsApp.

The CBI has questioned Rhea about leaving Sushant despite knowing that he was ill. The actress told the CBI that she left him because he wanted her to leave, and before leaving she ensured that his sister was with him.

Aarya arrives for probe

Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Aarya reached Mumbai on Sunday after being summoned by CBI to appear before the SIT on Monday. After his arrival in Mumbai he told the press, “I met Rhea in 2017 and have never met Sushant Singh Rajput. I am here to cooperate with the investigation agency.”

