Family matters for Karisma Kapoor as she posts a beautiful picture on Instagram

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding ceremony is already one of the most stylish and grandest events of the year. You know what has been the one common factor in the Sangeet, Mehendi, Wedding and the Reception? Well, it's the gorgeousness of Karisma Kapoor.

The actress nailed in all the looks and all her dresses. In the Mehendi ceremony, she popped up her love for Yellow and nearly stole the show. The next day, pictures from the Sangeet ceremony came out and this time she channeled her love for Red and bewitched one and all. And if that was also not enough, her Pink sari at the wedding reception was too good to be missed! Her candid shot of waving to the paparazzi was too cute!

But wait, the madness isn't over yet. The wedding shenanigans continue and Kapoor's latest Instagram post is proof. She took to her account and shared a picture stating that family matters. She also gave the hashtag- Wedding time. In the picture were Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan, who was busy in his own world. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Family Matters ðÂÂÂ #weddingtime A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onFeb 4, 2020 at 1:34am PST

Neetu Kapoor also posted an adorable picture of the bride and the groom on her Instagram account and welcomed Anissa to the family. Let's see how for how long the madness continues!

