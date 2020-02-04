Family matters for Karisma Kapoor as she posts a beautiful picture on Instagram
The madness of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding isn't over yet, Karisma Kapoor has posted another beautiful picture with her family, Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan, don't miss it!
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding ceremony is already one of the most stylish and grandest events of the year. You know what has been the one common factor in the Sangeet, Mehendi, Wedding and the Reception? Well, it's the gorgeousness of Karisma Kapoor.
The actress nailed in all the looks and all her dresses. In the Mehendi ceremony, she popped up her love for Yellow and nearly stole the show. The next day, pictures from the Sangeet ceremony came out and this time she channeled her love for Red and bewitched one and all. And if that was also not enough, her Pink sari at the wedding reception was too good to be missed! Her candid shot of waving to the paparazzi was too cute!
But wait, the madness isn't over yet. The wedding shenanigans continue and Kapoor's latest Instagram post is proof. She took to her account and shared a picture stating that family matters. She also gave the hashtag- Wedding time. In the picture were Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan, who was busy in his own world. Take a look:
Neetu Kapoor also posted an adorable picture of the bride and the groom on her Instagram account and welcomed Anissa to the family. Let's see how for how long the madness continues!
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot in a grand Indian wedding on February 3, 2020. The duo announced their engagement in July last year, and ever since then, the entire family has been prepping for the big day! All pictures/Yogen Shah
The evening of February 03 was no less than a star-studded affair. From Ambanis to Khans, many bigwigs from the industry attended the ceremony.
In picture: Rima Jain with husband Manoj Jain at the wedding reception of Armaan and Anissa.
Kareena Kapoor Khan sizzled in a yellow saree. Kareena's striped saree, with a contrast blouse, looked no less than a perfect reception outfit.
Karisma Kapoor walked the reception ceremony with daughter Samaira Kapoor. While Karisma showed off her elegant side in a pink saree, Samaira looked extremely pretty in a silver-pink lehenga.
Manoj Jain's brother, and uncle to Armaan and Aadar Jain, also attended the wedding ceremony hosted in the city.
Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani also attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. While Nita showed off her fashionable side in a beige coloured lehenga, Isha's floral pink attire was no less than a showstopper outfit.
Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani too attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception ceremony.
Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani were clicked at the reception hosted in the city. The duo was clicked twinning in pink at the function. Adorable, isn't it?
While Abhishek Bachchan opted for a black suit with a Modi jacket, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a sight to behold in a white and silver lehenga. Little Aaradhya also stood out in a red Anarkali that she opted for the reception hosted in the city.
Tara Sutaria, who is said to be dating Aadar Jain, looked extremely elegant in a peach and silver outfit. She completed her look with a silver choker and a white potli bag during the reception.
Sohail Khan, Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri were also some of the guests at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding.
Chunky Panday walked into the wedding reception with daughter Ananya and wife Bhavana Pandey. While Chunky opted for a sherwani, Ananya looked ethereal in white mirror work lehenga during the celebration.
Kiara Advani was all smiles as she attended Anissa Malhotra's reception hosted in the city. Her pink and blue embellished lehenga with a Kundan neckpiece was no less than an ethereal fashion statement.
Arjun Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs as he attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception.
Boney Kapoor was also one of the Kapoors to attend the reception.
Anil Kapoor suited up to attend Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception hosted in Mumbai.
Mohit Marwah attended the reception with wife Antara Motiwala. While Mohit opted for a suit, Antara stunned in a velvet blouse with a pink embellished lehenga at the ceremony.
Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor were also snapped at the reception. Shanaya attended the event in white floral ethnic wear.
Naman Nitin Mukesh, Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also at the wedding reception.
Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl also attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception.
Dimple Kapadia opted for a checkered saree to attend the ceremony, and Twinkle Khanna looked pretty in a golden white saree at the reception.
Karan Johar posed for the shutterbugs as he walked into Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception ceremony.
Manish Malhotra was all smiles as he attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception.
Ahan Shetty, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria, attended the reception with girlfriend Tania Shroff.
While Amrita Arora opted for a teal coloured lehenga, Neelam Kothari stunned in a pink one. Seema Khan, who was also one of the guests, looked pretty in blue Indo-ethnic wear.
Prem Chopra was also snapped at Armaan Jain's reception in the city.
Simi Garewal was all smiles as she walked into the reception ceremony wearing a white outfit.
Ritesh Sidhwani and Dolly were also snapped at the reception ceremony hosted in Mumbai.
We wish Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra a very happy married life!
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The duo hosted a wedding reception on February 3, 2020, and the huge bash was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and the extended family became the best baraatis, Arbaaz Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Arpita Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Salma Khan were also snapped. Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Tina Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Ambani were also clicked. We have pictures
