Family nests

Known as Matryoshka or babushka dolls, nesting dolls originated in Russia. A set of wooden dolls of decreasing sizes housed inside the largest doll, it is symbolic of a mother figure nesting her children inside her belly. While we remember the toy set to be a hit well into the '90s, its popularity seemed to have dwindled over time and is now seen in select souvenir shops.

Chandigarh-based art studio, Colored Rims has given the concept an uber-cute spin by launching a range of colourful hand-painted family nesting doll sets. Each of which depicts caricatures of different communities, reflecting the diversity of India. And so, there's the Boses, the Singhs, the Patils, the Khans, the Sharmas, the Gonsalves' and the Subramanyams. Like it did for us, these sets are bound to strike a nostalgic note, reminding you of the wooden toys you once played with as a child.

Cost Rs 875 onwards

Log on to coloredrims.studio

