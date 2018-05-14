Family of six rains terror on Indonesian churches
IS-affiliated suicide bombers attack Mass congregations in three churches, killing at least 11
Police and soldiers examine a site after attacks outside the Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church. Pic/AFP
Suicide bombers on motorcycles, including a woman with children, on Sunday targeted Mass congregations in three churches in Indonesia's second largest city, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens in one of the worst attacks on the Christian minority, police said.
The first attack struck the Santa Maria Roman Catholic Church in Surabaya, killing four people, including one or more bombers, said police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera. He said two police officers were among a total of 41 wounded. The blast was followed by a second explosion minutes later at the Christian Church of Diponegoro and a third at the city's Pantekosta Church, Mangera said. National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto announced that police fatally shot four suspected militants and arrested two others early Sunday in West Java towns. It wasn't clear if the shootings were connected with the church attacks.
"They have trained in order to attack police," Wasisto said, identifying the militants as members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, or JAD. The network of about two dozen extremist groups has been implicated in a number of attacks in Indonesia over the past year. It pledges allegiance to Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Affiliated to Islamic State
A family of six, including two young girls, were responsible for the attacks, national police chief Tito Karnavian said. The family - a mother and father, two daughters aged 9 and 12, and two sons aged 16 and 18 - were linked to local extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, which supports IS, Karnavian said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever