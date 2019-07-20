Family of Thakurganj opens to a positive response

bollywood

Family of Thakurganj stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Saurabh Shukla. The film is produced by Ajay Kumar Singh under the banner of Lovely World Entertainment.

Jimmy Sheirgill

Family of Thakurganj is becoming a craze among families. It is clear that the film is winning the audience's heart as we look at the first-day collection of Family of Thakurganj starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Saurabh Shukla. The film is produced by Ajay Kumar Singh under the banner of Lovely World Entertainment, and has earned Rs 1.05 crore on day one at the box office.

Undoubtedly, the film is showing a positive response and is reported to show a bigger number in the upcoming week. Lovely World Entertainment in association with Pen Studios presents Family of Thakurganj. The film has been directed By Manoj K Jha. The creative director of the film is Prince Singh and the project advisor is J Nutan Punkaj. It's a Pen Marudhar Worldwide release, which hit screens on July 19.

