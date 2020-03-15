Family reunion for Abdullahs after seven months

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah walks along with wife Molly Abdullah and daughter Safia Abdullah after meeting with his son Omar Abdullah at Hari Niwas sub-jail. Pic/AFP

National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah met his son Omar Abdullah on Saturday at Hari Nivas, a day after the Public Safety Act (PSA) was revoked against him.

This is for the first time father-son duo met after the revocation of Article 370 on August 5. Farooq was also accompanied by his daughter Safiya and her two sons. "He came to see Omar at Hari Niwas today. It was the scheduled meeting day for the family," said Safiya Abdullah, Farooq's daughter.

She said the family is relieved with the release of Farooq and is now looking forward to the release of Omar Abdullah. She said they are limiting the number of visitors for her father due to the coronavirus threat and for his cataract surgery. Soon after his release on Friday, Farooq went to pay obeisance at his father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's grave. On Friday, Farooq's brother Mustafa Kamal, elder sister Khalida and her son Muzaffar went to meet him at his home.

